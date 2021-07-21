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Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Coverup - Cancer is Serious Business
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78 views • July 21, 2021
Do you think the American Medical Establishment has only been active supressing the truth just on this new Corona problem we have? No, no... The extent of blockades they put this cancer Doctor through for it seems only about PROFIT, does that ring any bells about what is going on here, today?
Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Coverup - Cancer is Serious Business
All documents and sources are available freely to Fact Check for yourself
www.burzynskimovie.com
Credit to a determined Stanislaw Burzynski, MD, PhD
Burzynski Research Institute
www.bursynskiclinic.com
Julian Whitaker, MD
Whitaker Wellness Institute, Newport Beach
www.whitakerwellness.com
A documentary by Eric Merola
https://ericmerola.com
Support Eric Merola's work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ericmerola
Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Coverup - Cancer is Serious Business
All documents and sources are available freely to Fact Check for yourself
www.burzynskimovie.com
Credit to a determined Stanislaw Burzynski, MD, PhD
Burzynski Research Institute
www.bursynskiclinic.com
Julian Whitaker, MD
Whitaker Wellness Institute, Newport Beach
www.whitakerwellness.com
A documentary by Eric Merola
https://ericmerola.com
Support Eric Merola's work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ericmerola
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