Michael Salla: Andrew Basiago - 20 Jumpgate Missions to Mars

Public Testimony by William White Crow supporting Andrew Basiago's testimony is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNfI1MmBRUM
Public Testimony by Brett Stillings supporting Andrew Basiago's testimony is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=st6L0-B2V9g
Public Testimony by Bernard Mendez supporting Andrew Basiago's testimony is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBhiewb_uKI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.