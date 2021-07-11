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America's Decline Into Darkness - Humanism Part 2
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11 views • July 11, 2021
Humanism - Part 2 – From the Garden to the Classrooms
Humanism in the Modern Age
Humanism has been a tool of the satanic systems throughout human history. Advances in technology, especially the mobile phone have deepened the narcissistic tendencies of humanity.
We are full of pride with little pockets of humility whether you are referencing our culture in general or Christians Specifically. The path of darkness will not change if our self-absorbed culture’s direction remains the same.
Humanism in the Modern Age
Humanism has been a tool of the satanic systems throughout human history. Advances in technology, especially the mobile phone have deepened the narcissistic tendencies of humanity.
We are full of pride with little pockets of humility whether you are referencing our culture in general or Christians Specifically. The path of darkness will not change if our self-absorbed culture’s direction remains the same.
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