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True the Vote: Nearly 104K Wis. Ballots Were Trafficked in 2020
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131 views • March 29, 2022
Representatives from election integrity group True the Vote, testified before the Wisconsin Campaigns and Elections Committee, revealing explosive numbers about drop boxes. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more in Washington.
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