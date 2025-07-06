Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this historic gathering at the Old Georgetown Cemetery, with the actual date, and on that beautiful afternoon of June 18, 2025. That day we stood at 406 North Hamilton Street in Georgetown, Kentucky, to dedicate a monument that honors the sacred ground beneath our feet and the stories it holds. At the heart of this ceremony is Mr. Terry R. Thomas, our esteemed local historian, whose passion and dedication have brought this moment to life. His vision, coupled with the artistry of monument builder Ron Brown, has given us a lasting tribute to the legacy of this hallowed place. We are also joined by distinguished guests—James Seaver from the Kentucky Historical Society, former Mayor Tom Prather, and Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear—who will share their reflections on this significant occasion.

The monument dedicated that day was more than stone; it is a testament to the lives, struggles, and triumphs of those interred in the Old Georgetown Cemetery. Mr. Thomas, with his deep knowledge of Georgetown’s history, recognized the need to preserve and honor this site for future generations. Through tireless research and advocacy, he inspired our community to come together for this cause. Ron Brown, with his skilled hands and generous heart, sculpted and donated this monument, ensuring that the cemetery’s stories will endure. This dedication is a celebration of their shared commitment to remembering those who came before us and ensuring their legacy is never forgotten.

No ceremony would be complete without the soul-stirring music that captures the spirit of this moment. We are privileged to present “The Old Georgetown Cemetery,” a song written and produced by Kenneth W. Cartier, Sr., through his music production, ISNEX. This powerful composition, performed live that day by Mr. Thomas himself, was born from a collaboration between Ken and Terry. Drawing on Mr. Thomas’s historical expertise and emotional connection to this place, they crafted lyrics and melodies that breathe life into the cemetery’s past. The song is a heartfelt tribute, weaving together the threads of history and memory that make this ground so special.

As we listen to “The Old Georgetown Cemetery,” we are reminded of the power of community and collaboration. Mr. Thomas’s vision brought together not only Ron Brown and Ken Cartier but also our esteemed guest speakers, who have each played a role in preserving Kentucky’s heritage. James Seaver will share insights from the Kentucky Historical Society, Tom Prather will reflect on Georgetown’s proud history, and Rocky Adkins will speak to the state’s commitment to honoring its past. Their presence underscores the importance of this monument and the song that celebrates it. We are grateful for their contributions and for the countless others who supported this endeavor, making that day a truly monumental success.

As we conclude this dedication, let us carry the spirit of "The Old Georgetown Cemetery" in our hearts. Mr. Thomas has shown us that history is not just a record of the past but a living, breathing force that shapes our future. On behalf of Mr. Thomas & The Fifty, Ron Brown, Ken and the entire community, thank you for being here to honor the Old Georgetown Cemetery and the enduring stories it holds.