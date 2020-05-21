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That Dictator From Michigan | Popp Culture
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211 views • May 21, 2020
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has bankrupted the middle class of Michigan. Supposedly because of a virus with a 99% survival rate. And in a few months, she expects you to blame it all on Trump.
Watch the Michigan Lockdown Protestors in their own words here: https://www.brighteon.com/1551fdab-6df3-48d0-82e8-6bd3ab5a3045
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
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http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/K289I
2. https://archive.ph/NLEJ0
3. https://archive.vn/YB9vG
4. https://archive.ph/54ABp
5. https://archive.ph/iAwJJ
6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfGAktuU93s
7. https://archive.ph/wip/3uwLQ8
8. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
9. https://archive.ph/YwFdL
10 https://archive.ph/EYOeC
11. https://archive.ph/hgyzV
12. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
13. https://archive.ph/94DPB
14. https://archive.ph/g6nRD
15. https://archive.ph/5GdzU
16. https://archive.ph/8IJnU
17. https://archive.ph/8IJnU
18. https://archive.ph/ULSyx
19. https://archive.ph/49Aob
20. https://archive.ph/rHeav
21. https://archive.ph/ZWOgF
22. https://archive.ph/fJdeH
23. https://archive.ph/XPIMb
24. https://archive.ph/4xPiO
Watch the Michigan Lockdown Protestors in their own words here: https://www.brighteon.com/1551fdab-6df3-48d0-82e8-6bd3ab5a3045
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/K289I
2. https://archive.ph/NLEJ0
3. https://archive.vn/YB9vG
4. https://archive.ph/54ABp
5. https://archive.ph/iAwJJ
6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfGAktuU93s
7. https://archive.ph/wip/3uwLQ8
8. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
9. https://archive.ph/YwFdL
10 https://archive.ph/EYOeC
11. https://archive.ph/hgyzV
12. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
13. https://archive.ph/94DPB
14. https://archive.ph/g6nRD
15. https://archive.ph/5GdzU
16. https://archive.ph/8IJnU
17. https://archive.ph/8IJnU
18. https://archive.ph/ULSyx
19. https://archive.ph/49Aob
20. https://archive.ph/rHeav
21. https://archive.ph/ZWOgF
22. https://archive.ph/fJdeH
23. https://archive.ph/XPIMb
24. https://archive.ph/4xPiO
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