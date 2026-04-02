Truth and Righteousness

Our Carnal minds makes us enemies of God.

Romans 8:7

King James Version Bible

7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.





1 Corinthians 2:14-16

King James Version Bible

14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.

15 But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man.

16 For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? but we have the mind of Christ.



