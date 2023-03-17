Mount Verstovia and Mount Arrowhead hike near Sitka, Alaska

The wilderness landscape surrounding Sitka, Alaska is one of the most beautiful I have ever seen. The Mount Verstovia trailhead is on Sawmill Creek Road a few miles south of town. It's about a two-hour hike with moderate difficulty to the top and the views are well worth the effort. Just be sure to allow sufficient time to get back down before dark, or you could find yourself sliding and scrambling down muddy slopes in absolute darkness.
