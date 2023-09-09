Although the cactus thorns hurt her, she still tried to hide in them and wouldn't come out

Pitiful Animal
Sep 8, 2023
Suzana injured her hind legs, she couldn't walk or move
For almost 10 days, she had been lying alone on the street.
Dangers from the street were always lurking for her.
She wanted to avoid the pursuit of large and healthy dogs.
That was why she hid in a dense cactus bush.
Her extreme hunger and loneliness made her more and more depressed
She didn't want to move her body one bit.
Because even if she turned around, the cactus thorns would hurt her.
When I went there, seeing her in this situation, I really couldn't hold back my tears.
We looked at each other as if we understood each other's thoughts.
Holding her in my arms made my heart heavy.
Then she was at Suzano SP
And then she needed to stay in the vet and would undergo tests.
