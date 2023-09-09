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Although the cactus thorns hurt her, she still tried to hide in them and wouldn't come out
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63 views • September 09, 2023

Pitiful Animal


Sep 8, 2023


Suzana injured her hind legs, she couldn't walk or move

For almost 10 days, she had been lying alone on the street.

Dangers from the street were always lurking for her.

She wanted to avoid the pursuit of large and healthy dogs.

That was why she hid in a dense cactus bush.

Her extreme hunger and loneliness made her more and more depressed

She didn't want to move her body one bit.

Because even if she turned around, the cactus thorns would hurt her.

When I went there, seeing her in this situation, I really couldn't hold back my tears.

We looked at each other as if we understood each other's thoughts.

Holding her in my arms made my heart heavy.

Then she was at Suzano SP

And then she needed to stay in the vet and would undergo tests.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HixwWiqRwzM

Keywords
doganimalsrescuehidingpitiful animalhind legscactus thornssuzana
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