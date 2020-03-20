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2020-03-20 - BILL GATES and the DOOMSDAY SEED VAULT MINDSHOCK PODCAST
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11 views • April 07, 2021
BILL GATES and the DOOMSDAY SEED VAULT (MINDSHOCK PODCAST)
Examining the Savalbard Doomsday Seed Vault, and the involvement of Bill and Melinda Gates, the Rockefellers, and various other corporations that some allege have ties to a New World Order Conspiracy.
AUDIBLE FREE TRIAL - https://amzn.to/2KRHO8C
SUPPORT MINDSHOCK - https://www.paypal.me/mindshock
-SOCIAL-
FACEBOOK - http://facebook.com/MindshockPodcast
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MindshockPod
REDDIT - https://www.reddit.com/r/mindshock
MEDIUM - https://medium.com/@mindshock
PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/mindshock
Examining the Savalbard Doomsday Seed Vault, and the involvement of Bill and Melinda Gates, the Rockefellers, and various other corporations that some allege have ties to a New World Order Conspiracy.
AUDIBLE FREE TRIAL - https://amzn.to/2KRHO8C
SUPPORT MINDSHOCK - https://www.paypal.me/mindshock
-SOCIAL-
FACEBOOK - http://facebook.com/MindshockPodcast
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MindshockPod
REDDIT - https://www.reddit.com/r/mindshock
MEDIUM - https://medium.com/@mindshock
PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/mindshock
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