GAVI@20 - Klaus Schwab

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"As Gavi turns 20 years old, we spoke to the people who have been part of the Gavi story since the very beginning. Here, they explain how an audacious idea turned into an innovative organisation that has helped vaccinate more than 760 million children over two decades."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UfwSKFIqI
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance