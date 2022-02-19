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BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY OR DO WHILE LEANING ON A TREE
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111 views • February 19, 2022
Probably to collect data and what is unofficially said by people.
These are true psychopaths, and they want to drag us into their world of paranoia and distrust. They want to shape the world the way they see it. (This does not prove that the government placed cameras in those trees, but something to think about)
These are true psychopaths, and they want to drag us into their world of paranoia and distrust. They want to shape the world the way they see it. (This does not prove that the government placed cameras in those trees, but something to think about)
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