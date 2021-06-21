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Regulatory Gene Expression, RNA Molecules, and Molecular Biology Techniques Discussed with Professor Ailong Ke
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21 views • June 21, 2021
How do various CRISPR systems interact with the body in beneficial ways? Using different techniques, specific immunity systems may be targeted and cleaved.
Listen up to learn:
How molecules are targeted to be cleaved
Why RNA helps target specific systems
Where the RNA fuses onto the DNA
Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Cornell, Ailong Ke, shares his research working with CRISPR interference and RNA molecules.
By degrading and cleaving DNA in rounds, the molecule may be repaired, and the DNA can be made to function in the intended way. By editing DNA in this way, insertions and deletions can be accomplished, and DNA can be corrected to perform in its intended role.
This technique can be used to correct genetic diseases and other ailments caused by errors embedded in the DNA. As these tools and techniques advance, broader targeting abilities will become available, and deletion abilities may become more precise and effective.
Visit https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=Dw2YCUcAAAAJ&;hl=en for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
How molecules are targeted to be cleaved
Why RNA helps target specific systems
Where the RNA fuses onto the DNA
Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Cornell, Ailong Ke, shares his research working with CRISPR interference and RNA molecules.
By degrading and cleaving DNA in rounds, the molecule may be repaired, and the DNA can be made to function in the intended way. By editing DNA in this way, insertions and deletions can be accomplished, and DNA can be corrected to perform in its intended role.
This technique can be used to correct genetic diseases and other ailments caused by errors embedded in the DNA. As these tools and techniques advance, broader targeting abilities will become available, and deletion abilities may become more precise and effective.
Visit https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=Dw2YCUcAAAAJ&;hl=en for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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