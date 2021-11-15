© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning! Whistleblower Nurse Reveals Medical Tracking Code To Be Used To Hunt Anti-Vaxxers.
Follow
3
Share
Report
162 views • November 15, 2021
The establishment is setting up a secret database to track the un-vaccinated. Whistleblower nurse reads an email from an insurance provider and the message is chilling. The medical ICD 10 Code Z28.20 will be used by insurance companies to classify those who would not accept the COVID-19 vaccine into their lives, and place them into a database which could be used in future un-vaccinated roundups and quarantines.
https://www.banned.video/
Bill Gates is EVIL
https://www.banned.video/
Bill Gates is EVIL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.