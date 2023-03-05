Global Alert News - #395 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 4, 2023. ~ Dane reports on the Snowpocalypse engineered for southern California. This filthy frozen chemical was deliberately released and caused 7 feet of "snow". This created a state of emergency in 13 counties and resulted in collapsed roofs, fallen trees, damage to life, and ground contamination. It's determined that the loss of species on Earth now, is faster that any other extinction event.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.