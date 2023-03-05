Global Alert News - #395 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 4, 2023. ~ Dane reports on the Snowpocalypse engineered for southern California. This filthy frozen chemical was deliberately released and caused 7 feet of "snow". This created a state of emergency in 13 counties and resulted in collapsed roofs, fallen trees, damage to life, and ground contamination. It's determined that the loss of species on Earth now, is faster that any other extinction event.

