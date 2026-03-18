🇮🇱🇺🇸💥🇮🇷Israel USA vs Persia Medes - Isa 21-22 Leeland Jones. Израиль США против Персии Мидян Ис 21-22

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🇮🇱🇺🇸💥🇮🇷 "Israel USA vs Persia Medes - Isa 21-22" - video by Leeland Jones from March 4th 2026 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9WnDB1SPyeaZ
Notes: https://1drv.ms/w/c/ff613ac29da4cc31/IQAyXGmSMvkfR6BBhcSZzNp4AdPTPBoMgXpHlgAa9ajOumY?e=L8n7P2
Eliakim (Is 22:20) h471 = "God raises" or "God sets up" https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h471/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Watch other Leeland’s videos:
🎞Israel vs Iran in Isaiah 21 and 22 https://www.bitchute.com/video/llVKOFBRECzP
🎞USA Israel, Two Sisters and 10 Kings https://www.bitchute.com/video/wXxWilMQlvuL
🎞10 Kings and the Beast https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrNZrPuCKDyt
🎞AC Trump to "Take Gaza" & Prophecy of Jordan and Egypt https://www.bitchute.com/video/QyFO1G1e0Ko9
🎞This is the Sudden Destruction https://www.bitchute.com/video/cmzAexOtkbk0
🎞⚔🛡 Jerusalem Surroudned by Armies https://old.bitchute.com/video/qbtUesDIcuOB/
Copy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g_rSN538VE
Notes https://docs.google.com/document/d/18MmY2pUtGt886_kdm86IbrH40Li_H9jL/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102430545303799711405&rtpof=true&sd=true
🎞WW3 Prophecy, King North vs South, Leopard vs Bear https://www.bitchute.com/video/wopnbwe07JU3
Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/
Сhannels:
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. 🇮🇱🇺🇸💥🇮🇷 Israel USA vs Persia Medes - Isa 21-22. Leeland Jones / Израиль США против Персии Мидян - 21-22 главы Исаии.
Ориг. видео от 4 марта 2026 г. https://www.bitchute.com/video/9WnDB1SPyeaZ/
Это копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/rXUU6isPhBQ
Как включить русские субтитры на Ютубе https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0&list=PLp1vC26N8HRXjMUUO4QJkzoE96IkjyU9J&index=1
Заметки (на англ)
https://1drv.ms/w/c/ff613ac29da4cc31/IQAyXGmSMvkfR6BBhcSZzNp4AdPTPBoMgXpHlgAa9ajOumY?e=L8n7P2
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
См. также (на русском)
🎞Война Израиля и Ирана, Антихрист в 21-22 главах Исайи. Восстающий Восходящий Лев https://youtu.be/Bb8B4zflrU8
+документ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16mlBlmdvw_H_G-3Y1blGqVTgx7moG9cm/view?
Заметки (англ) dox https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BYA3597vy6EW7BlhxTf-hYVwCFKhyUUH/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
🎞⚔🛡Иерусалим Окружённый Армиями. Основное к видео Лиланда Джонса Jerusalem Surroudned by Armies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJEo3tLrX1s
+ Заметки https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gI8CeB-UxgUmwRLpD9owgVe2OBZuki3F/view?usp=sharing
Аудиозапись mp3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mF178SUA0wEOrmKfL9RWMmfU1ngAuNTG/view?usp=sharing
Вугеянин - h91. Agagi
звание Амана, означает “я превзойду” (“I will overtop”); происходит от h90. Agag - Агаг, царь Амалика; титул амаликитянских царей;
также означает пламя
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/91.htm
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h91/kjv/wlc/0-1/
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/90.htm
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h90/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Елиаким в Ис 22:20 h471. Elyaqim - (которого) Бог поднимает/возвышает/воскрешает/ставит ("God raises" or "God sets up" https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h471/kjv/wlc/0-1/)