Are we Facing a Jewish or a Luciferian World Conspiracy?

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…hardly any other question could be more significant right now, more divisive, and have more fatal consequences. Is the “Jewish” ethnic group once again being used as a “scapegoat“ for all the evils in the world, or is this a deliberate strategy? If so, by whom? And why is there such great interest in Israel? This program exposes a perfidious cover-up strategy with far-reaching consequences that presents us humans with a crucial choice: do we allow ourselves to be divided and incited against one another once again, or do we join forces to expose the true global conspirators and dividers?