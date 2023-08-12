Maria Zeee Uncensored





August 11, 2023





Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to present new evidence forming part of her ongoing investigation into transhumanism, including findings in dental anaesthetics, insulin, and the possibility that those who did not receive the COVID injections being unable to be mind controlled through a bombshell frequency finding!





Head to http://tacrightspn.com for 50% off their products exclusive to our listeners!





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/

Head to http://tacrightspn.com for 50% off their products exclusive to our listeners!





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36nem8-dr.-ana-mihalcea-new-evidence-uninjected-unable-to-be-mind-controlled.html