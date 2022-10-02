British Doctors Appeal to the New Prime Minister To Stop COVID-19 Vaccines for Minors

https://gnews.org/post/p1rwce377
09/26/2022 Dr. Ros Jones and a group of colleagues representing hundreds of senior health professionals appeal to the new prime minister to hold the rollout of vaccines for healthy under eighteen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.