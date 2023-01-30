Never Again is Now Global (Official Trailer) Premieres Jan 30th

The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers, it started with fomenting fear + dividing people with "us vs. them". Sound familiar?
The NAZIs presented themselves as helpful, solution minded, kind. The medical complex became officiated by the government. NAZIs offered jobs, food and housing at the camps. Everyone was deceived.
Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor, directs this gripping 5-part docuseries
MONDAY: Global Premiere 1/30-2/3 @ 7pm ET
https://bit.ly/3HrrKtq
https://rumble.com/v27d37m-never-again-is-global-official-trailer.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.