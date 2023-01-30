Never Again is Now Global (Official Trailer) Premieres Jan 30th

The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers, it started with fomenting fear + dividing people with "us vs. them". Sound familiar?

The NAZIs presented themselves as helpful, solution minded, kind. The medical complex became officiated by the government. NAZIs offered jobs, food and housing at the camps. Everyone was deceived.

Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor, directs this gripping 5-part docuseries

MONDAY: Global Premiere 1/30-2/3 @ 7pm ET

https://bit.ly/3HrrKtq





https://rumble.com/v27d37m-never-again-is-global-official-trailer.html

