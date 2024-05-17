DON'T F#^K WITH MYSTICISM!

Wednesday Night Live 15 May 2024





"Stef, I am in need of a pep talk in regards to having a second baby. My husband and I were planning on trying for our second this year but I've suddenly got cold feet. I had a very difficult postpartum time with my son and I'm afraid of not being able to tend to my current child properly with a new baby. (Ps I donated on Freedomain)"





"how much of psychology is woo woo vs reality, and how do you define the difference between the two?"





"Stef, Which is more destructive? Belief in mysticism or Belief in the State?"





