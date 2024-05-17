DON'T F#^K WITH MYSTICISM!

Wednesday Night Live 15 May 2024
"Stef, I am in need of a pep talk in regards to having a second baby. My husband and I were planning on trying for our second this year but I've suddenly got cold feet. I had a very difficult postpartum time with my son and I'm afraid of not being able to tend to my current child properly with a new baby. (Ps I donated on Freedomain)"
"how much of psychology is woo woo vs reality, and how do you define the difference between the two?"
"Stef, Which is more destructive? Belief in mysticism or Belief in the State?"
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!
Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.