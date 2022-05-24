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Fr. Michel Rodrigue Talks about the Past and Future of the Antichrist in the World
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0 view • May 24, 2022
Queen of Peace Media.
This video was recorded at a November 22-24, 2019 retreat.
See https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com for the most up-to-date, reliable, and comprehensive source on the Internet of private revelation concerning our tumultuous times.
Fr. Michel Rodrigue, abbot, and founder of the new order, The Apostolic Fraternity of St. Benedict Joseph Labre, shares how the Antichrist acted in history and how he will come again.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaZseMOKl9g
This video was recorded at a November 22-24, 2019 retreat.
See https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com for the most up-to-date, reliable, and comprehensive source on the Internet of private revelation concerning our tumultuous times.
Fr. Michel Rodrigue, abbot, and founder of the new order, The Apostolic Fraternity of St. Benedict Joseph Labre, shares how the Antichrist acted in history and how he will come again.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaZseMOKl9g
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