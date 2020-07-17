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Corona plandemic 'Pandora's box'
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37 views • July 17, 2020
Rooster's House, April 19, 2020
Under the corona smokescreen...
Covid-19 Stimulation Training Exercise 2019
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/resources
Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Developement
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", as explained in this video
https://www.weforum.org/
Rooster's House
https://www.youtube.com/user/roostersnest1ratsec/
Under the corona smokescreen...
Covid-19 Stimulation Training Exercise 2019
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/resources
Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Developement
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", as explained in this video
https://www.weforum.org/
Rooster's House
https://www.youtube.com/user/roostersnest1ratsec/
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