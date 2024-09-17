HOW DOES THE MURDER OF JULIAN WOOD BY AN INSANE SHEBOON GARNER LESS PRESS THAN GRAFFITI❓

The OG title was: "Bionca Ellis ruled incompetent to stand trial in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old boy"; but that's just to needle us into a Black versus White race war, as the (((whites))) turn invisible and abscond with our geld





Once again, as posted in the title, how does this case rate a fifth of the coverage of (((racist graffiti)))?





Bionca Ellis -- the 33-year-old woman accused of killing 3-year-old Julian Wood in a double stabbing outside of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted -- has been ruled incompetent to stand trial following a 20-day evaluation at Northcoast Behavioral Health.





The results of the evaluation were announced during a hearing Friday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. However, the doctor handling Ellis' case said there was "a substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time frame if provided with a course of treatment."





Ellis will receive in-patient treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Health. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Russo ordered Ellis to cooperate with all prescribed medications and ordered her to be returned to Cuyahoga County Jail once she is either competent to stand trial or "unable to be restored to competency."





Read more: https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/crime/bianca-ellis-giant-eagle-north-olmsted-murder-ruled-incompetent-cuyahoga-county-common-pleas-court/95-af024e7b-8176-4ca7-a6fd-4d817eda1ee8 --





At 3News, we’re not here to tell you the news, we’re here to share the stories that you say matter most to you. Share your ideas, thoughts, concerns and engage in conversations about the communities in which we all call home.





Follow 3News on Social:





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wkyc.channel3/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wkyc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wkyc3/





Visit our site: https://www.wkyc.com/

And be sure to download our app here: https://wkyc.com/app





It’s just terrible': Racist and vulgar graffiti at Town of Tonawanda park





388 views

19 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YETRt8B6V4M&pp=ygUadG93bmF3YW5kYSByYWNpc3QgZ3JhZmZpdGk%3D

WKBW TV | Buffalo, NY

Racial slurs and vulgar language were spray-painted across Kenney Park sometime before Sunday morning.