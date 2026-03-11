BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Gun Carrying IRS Ex-Special Agent Exposes Massive IRS Fraud of American People: Joe Banister Part II
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
What happens when a former IRS Special Agent demands answers from his own agency—and they refuse to show up?

In Part 2 of this explosive interview series, Freedom Law School's Peymon Mottahedeh sits down with former IRS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent Joe Banister. Following his resignation in 1999, Banister didn't just walk away; he took the fight public.

This episode dives deep into Banister’s powerful collaboration with Bob Schulz and the "We The People Foundation" as they launched a massive campaign to force the government to answer one simple question:

Is the Federal Income Tax legal?

In this episode, we uncover:

The Empty Chairs: The historic C-SPAN broadcasted symposiums at the National Press Club, where invited IRS and DOJ officials famously refused to show up.

Taking it Mainstream: How the movement funded full-page USA Today ads and delivered a formal "Remonstrance" (petition for redress of grievances) to all three branches of the U.S. government.

The White House Confrontation: A face-to-face meeting with President Clinton’s economic advisor, Jason Furman, who shockingly stated that the legality of the income tax was "not a high priority" for the administration.

The Hunger Strike: The dramatic story of Bob Schulz’s hunger strike, which finally secured a promised DOJ hearing—only for the government to cancel it indefinitely following the tragedies of September 11, 2001.

For over three decades, Peymon and Freedom Law School have been dedicated to educating Americans about their rights, the Constitution, and the realities of the IRS.

Watch the full story unfold and visit FreedomLawSchool.org to learn more about our mission!


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxtaxpayerwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentionnontaxpayernonfiler1031 exchange
