Where have all Perth’s PREYING MANTISES gone? Check out this little yellow-beige beauty MVI_9120

It is ages since is saw a preying mantis in my yard, and I was delighted to find this yellow-beige little one, which would suggest an egg capsule has hatched, and maybe there are more. I hope so, as they are so rare around here these days. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.