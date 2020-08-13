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Agenda 21 is Here! Planet Earth is Now Ruled by the United Nations - FULL SHOW 8/13/20
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164 views • August 13, 2020
Alex Jones will break down the latest coup attempt against Trump & America, plus well-known comedian Sam Hyde, Ali Alexander & Jay Dyer all join the show! Learn what they don’t want you to know by tuning in below:
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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