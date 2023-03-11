Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Gaetz: Testimony from Weaponization Hearing Was SEARING!
93 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Matt Gaetz: Testimony from Weaponization Hearing Was SEARING!The information that the Weaponization Subcommittee exposed in today’s hearing was searing.

Taxpayer funds are being used to try to shape the very nature of truth itself.

The government should not be trying to impair the constitutional rights of our citizens!

(Newsmax, Greg Kelly Reports, 03/09/2023)

________________________________________________________

Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!

Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz 

Keywords
censorshipmatt gaetznewsmaxtwitterfilesweaponization hearing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket