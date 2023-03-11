Matt Gaetz: Testimony from Weaponization Hearing Was SEARING!The information that the Weaponization Subcommittee exposed in today’s hearing was searing.
Taxpayer funds are being used to try to shape the very nature of truth itself.
The government should not be trying to impair the constitutional rights of our citizens!
(Newsmax, Greg Kelly Reports, 03/09/2023)
________________________________________________________
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.