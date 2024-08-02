BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ed Matthews Founder of Clark St. Capital Investment Company
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
9 months ago

In this interview, my guest is Ed Matthews, who is the founder and CEO of Clark Street Capital. It's a real estate investment club, and you can find them online at  https://clarkst.com

Ed is a real estate investor himself, who is also a tech startup angel investor, and is the host of his own podcast called Real Estate Underground.

Have a listen. Ed has some great advice.

Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.

https://wikiquoters.podbean.com/ -- The Quoters Cast - "Insights From Quotable People"

Visit The Nexus: https://thewritersnexus.com

Contact us at: [email protected]


Keywords
real estate investmented matthewsclark st capitalinvestment companypassive income from real estatepassive income c-suite executivesinvesting in america
