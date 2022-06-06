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Welcome To Statist Kanada! Where They’ll Politely Kill You If You’re Too Poor To Live!
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575 views • June 06, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: STATIST - A SONG BY ANGRY NORTH & BORIS'S BITCHES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y7YKJx9rthJD/
Anarchapulco Song: https://youtu.be/2Wow3THMzXk
Email for Anarchapulco song: [email protected]
The Canadian government will now pay for those who are “too poor to continue living with dignity” to kill themselves, or according to the medical term, be euthanized:
https://americanfaith.com/canadian-govt-to-pay-for-euthanizing-those-too-poor-to-live-with-dignity/
'We're still in a pandemic': Trudeau defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/we-re-still-in-a-pandemic-pm-defends-extension-of-travel-restrictions-as-industry-groups-demand-relief-1.5927799
Climate change to blame for monkeypox outbreak, says professor: https://www.newstalk.com/news/climate-change-to-blame-for-monkeypox-outbreak-says-professor-1348966
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status: https://www.eutimes.net/2022/05/police-charge-big-pharma-boss-with-falsifying-his-covid-vaccination-status/
Wait, what?… these idiots are vaccinating dead fish for Covid? I think I’m going to start being way more careful with what I eat…https://t.me/c/1264095585/25463
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admits she was 'wrong' about inflation: https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-admits-was-wrong-inflation-rcna31416
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: STATIST - A SONG BY ANGRY NORTH & BORIS'S BITCHES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y7YKJx9rthJD/
Anarchapulco Song: https://youtu.be/2Wow3THMzXk
Email for Anarchapulco song: [email protected]
The Canadian government will now pay for those who are “too poor to continue living with dignity” to kill themselves, or according to the medical term, be euthanized:
https://americanfaith.com/canadian-govt-to-pay-for-euthanizing-those-too-poor-to-live-with-dignity/
'We're still in a pandemic': Trudeau defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/we-re-still-in-a-pandemic-pm-defends-extension-of-travel-restrictions-as-industry-groups-demand-relief-1.5927799
Climate change to blame for monkeypox outbreak, says professor: https://www.newstalk.com/news/climate-change-to-blame-for-monkeypox-outbreak-says-professor-1348966
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status: https://www.eutimes.net/2022/05/police-charge-big-pharma-boss-with-falsifying-his-covid-vaccination-status/
Wait, what?… these idiots are vaccinating dead fish for Covid? I think I’m going to start being way more careful with what I eat…https://t.me/c/1264095585/25463
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admits she was 'wrong' about inflation: https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-admits-was-wrong-inflation-rcna31416
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