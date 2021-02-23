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Edmonton Jericho Walk With Kevin J Johnston PART 5 - Great Speeches
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22 views • February 23, 2021
While we were in downtown Edmonton at the amazing Jericho March, some of this nation's best-loved people had a chance to speak to an amazing group of Canadians who braved the weather to be in Edmonton.
I wish to thank each and every one of you in the audience and each and every one of you who came out to speak to the crowd. It is absolutely wonderful to have met so many remarkable Canadians in one place at one time.
I love you all Canada!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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I wish to thank each and every one of you in the audience and each and every one of you who came out to speak to the crowd. It is absolutely wonderful to have met so many remarkable Canadians in one place at one time.
I love you all Canada!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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