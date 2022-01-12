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Synthetic Vitamin D3/Cholecalciferol is also a mouse and rat poison!
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55 views • January 12, 2022
Synthetic Vitamin D3/Cholecalciferol is also a mouse and rat poison!
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/10-01-22-synthetic-vitamin-d3-cholecalciferol-is-also-a-mouse-and-rat-poison_o4GdSJRHVwoV4Id.html.....
If you do any real digging of all of the synthetic versions of vitamins you will discover that the so called side effects are more likely the cumulative negative effects. But VitD3 really extracts the urine!! Avoid all toxins if you can, the best way is to eat local animal products and utilise a meat based primal way of eating.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWcIM0i-R-A&;t=1s One year carnivore review in March 2020
Enjoy!
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CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/10-01-22-synthetic-vitamin-d3-cholecalciferol-is-also-a-mouse-and-rat-poison_o4GdSJRHVwoV4Id.html.....
If you do any real digging of all of the synthetic versions of vitamins you will discover that the so called side effects are more likely the cumulative negative effects. But VitD3 really extracts the urine!! Avoid all toxins if you can, the best way is to eat local animal products and utilise a meat based primal way of eating.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWcIM0i-R-A&;t=1s One year carnivore review in March 2020
Enjoy!
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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