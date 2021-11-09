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"The Stock And The Store"
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106 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: More economic decline that causes hunger. The spirit of God directly addresses the reasons for such punishment- it is because America abandoned her pledge to worship God and began to mock and disrespect Him. The nation is no longer God-honouring so it will be given into the hands of invaders and broken down to its lowest ebb. Similar posts will be linked below.
These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us take heed and be mindful of such economic downturn in the future. Prepare the way of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/03/the-stock-and-the-store-august-22-2020/
A VISION OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/28/a-vision-of-america-march-28-2020/
THE EMPTY BASKET (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XiiS2GrE20
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: More economic decline that causes hunger. The spirit of God directly addresses the reasons for such punishment- it is because America abandoned her pledge to worship God and began to mock and disrespect Him. The nation is no longer God-honouring so it will be given into the hands of invaders and broken down to its lowest ebb. Similar posts will be linked below.
These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us take heed and be mindful of such economic downturn in the future. Prepare the way of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/03/the-stock-and-the-store-august-22-2020/
A VISION OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/28/a-vision-of-america-march-28-2020/
THE EMPTY BASKET (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XiiS2GrE20
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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