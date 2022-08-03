The 4th Industrial Reich Is Here, It’s Called Agenda 2030

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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro: You Will Eat The Bugs" WEF meme video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_8LTUmHWP0
Orient Express Documentary: Full Movie https://youtu.be/hY3YDVmXRbI
Orient Express Refurbished: https://twitter.com/queen_for_a_day/status/1553451479712817153
Joe Biden compilation: https://twitter.com/Edwin07011/status/1552918465312342017
Pedo’s Paradise: https://twitter.com/ROMVLVS_REX/status/1553008882108272646
Nancy’s bird baths and privilege video https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1552719813654376448
Me hearing the news report that China shot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane: https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1553931455369199616?t=MfXAlVH7NJsRVCcMv1g0eQ&s=19
Theresa Tam on Monkeypox: https://twitter.com/bigmothufacking/status/1553882254220218375?s=21&t=6MDFDT5Udt8ERIcGWFGpoA
Video: British police arrested a guy for posting this meme on social media of the trans flag shaped like a swastika.They also arrested the guy who filmed the video for good measure: https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1553814020829986816?s=20&t=DwtLIOoirMJ3jHuy4hJdJQ
San Francisco Kink & Fetish Festival to Press On Despite Monkeypox Emergency Declaration: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/san-francisco-kink-fetish-festival-press-despite-monkeypox-emergency/
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, KARINE JEAN-PIERRE "I DON'T HAVE ANYTHING" COMPILATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zwuiobsL4PqU/
Canada Unveils "Mandatory" AR-15 Buyback Program; US House Passes Assault Weapons Ban. Is the goal to disarm North America?: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canada-unveils-mandatory-ar-15-buyback-program-us-house-passes-assault-weapons-ban