The 4th Industrial Reich Is Here, It’s Called Agenda 2030

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro: You Will Eat The Bugs" WEF meme video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_8LTUmHWP0





Orient Express Documentary: Full Movie https://youtu.be/hY3YDVmXRbI





Orient Express Refurbished: https://twitter.com/queen_for_a_day/status/1553451479712817153





Joe Biden compilation: https://twitter.com/Edwin07011/status/1552918465312342017





Pedo’s Paradise: https://twitter.com/ROMVLVS_REX/status/1553008882108272646





Nancy’s bird baths and privilege video https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1552719813654376448





Me hearing the news report that China shot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane: https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1553931455369199616?t=MfXAlVH7NJsRVCcMv1g0eQ&s=19





Theresa Tam on Monkeypox: https://twitter.com/bigmothufacking/status/1553882254220218375?s=21&t=6MDFDT5Udt8ERIcGWFGpoA





Video: British police arrested a guy for posting this meme on social media of the trans flag shaped like a swastika.They also arrested the guy who filmed the video for good measure: https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1553814020829986816?s=20&t=DwtLIOoirMJ3jHuy4hJdJQ





San Francisco Kink & Fetish Festival to Press On Despite Monkeypox Emergency Declaration: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/san-francisco-kink-fetish-festival-press-despite-monkeypox-emergency/





WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, KARINE JEAN-PIERRE "I DON'T HAVE ANYTHING" COMPILATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zwuiobsL4PqU/





Canada Unveils "Mandatory" AR-15 Buyback Program; US House Passes Assault Weapons Ban. Is the goal to disarm North America?: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canada-unveils-mandatory-ar-15-buyback-program-us-house-passes-assault-weapons-ban



