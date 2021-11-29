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THE DANGERS OF 5G AND HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF
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596 views • November 29, 2021
You heard it here first from Pat Black! Share on social media, this needs to go viral!
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WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
Please Support My Projects By Donating What You Can!
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
Please help me build a new website for breaking articles as well as videos and
Please help me build a Missing Children Reporting and Tracking Website/App. The current non-profit doing this is the NCMEC and it is run by Pedophile/Child Trafficking friends of the Clintons and has NO ONLINE DATABASE and little to no support!
WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
Please Support My Projects By Donating What You Can!
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
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