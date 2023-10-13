The Perfect Triangle #166 - 13 October 2023 - Guest: Professor Jim Fetzer!

The Fetz and G-Man reunite for the first of regular monthly simulcasts as we merge The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! G and The Professor addressed the ever worsening Gaza situation and the satanic talmudic genocide against the native Palestinians. How the United States is controlled by dual-citizen Jewish Traitors. How World War 3 appears inevitable. Hour 2 featured excellent calls from Northern Nevada Paul, Brian, and Reece in NYC.
