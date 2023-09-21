Create New Account
The Conservative Continuum, Episode 97: "Kingdom Economics"
The Conservative Continuum
Published Yesterday

Jeff Richfield (a prayer revivalist) outlines the agenda of the nefarious greed, power, and economic uncertainty currently surrounding us. As a Block Chain expert, Jeff encourages all Christians: "We need to start walking as the elect. God is asking us to take back the territory of finances that the enemy has stolen."

politicsgovernmentculture

