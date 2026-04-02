Why blood for sin remission? 3-27-26





Adam was formed from dust and Eve was made from Adam. Then Adam and Eve disobeyed God and fell to sin. In response to Adam and Eve’s disobedience God brought forth the curses in Genesis chapter 3. Part of which states, “cursed is the ground because of you” and “In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”





Then Leviticus chapter 17 verse 14 states, “the life of every creature is the blood of it”, and Leviticus chapter 17 verse 11 states, “it is the blood that makes atonement by reason of the life.” And Hebrews chapter 9 verse 22 states, “without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins.” Jesus Christ shed his Holy pure blood for all the sins of the world as Colossians chapter 1 verses 19 and 20 state, “For in him all the fulness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.”





The only part of the body that won’t return to dust in the cursed ground is the water in the blood, approximately 80%. As I see it, the 20% of our blood that is not water, the cells, platelets, etc., things that keep us alive in our sin, is left behind as a residue of our forgiven sins, and the 80% water is the soul and spirit resurrecting from the body, similar to evaporation.





And finally. Jeremiah chapter 17 verse13 states, “O LORD, the hope of Israel, all who forsake thee shall be put to shame; those who turn away from thee shall be written in the earth, for they have forsaken the LORD, the fountain of living water.” Have a great day.





Hebrews 9/11+12, “But when Christ appeared as a high priest of the good things that have come, then through the greater and more perfect -tent (not made with hands, that is, not of this creation) he entered once for all into the Holy Place, taking not the blood of goats and calves but his own blood, thus securing an eternal redemption.”



























