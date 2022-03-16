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Belarus: Safely through the Corona crisis with old normality
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In times of mandatory masking and lockdown, countries that choose a different path repeatedly are criticized. One of them is Belarus - supposedly Europe's last dictatorship. To find out how the Belarussians experienced the pandemic, Johannes travelled there and asked themselves about the situation in their country. The pictures and the Corona infection figures prove that it is possible without harsh measures. Why don't our media report about it?
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