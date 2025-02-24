BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOUGHT - The Truth Behind Vaccines, Big Pharma & Your Food (2014) - Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
48 views • 2 months ago

*Repost Censored Content 


What if Andrew Wakefield Was Right? 

New film being produced by Jeff Hays and directed by Bobby Sheehan “Bought” Asks & Answers this Question and Uncovers the Hidden Facts about Vaccinations 

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire 

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline plead guilty and agreed to pay a $3 billion fine for illegal marketing and withholding information about health hazards associated with several of its drugs, including Avandia and Paxil. This was the largest fine ever paid by a drug company. 

Since the first National Vaccine Injury Compensation (VICP) claims were filed in 1989, 3,981 compensation awards have been made. More than $2.8 billion in compensation awards has been paid to petitioners. 

Between 2012 and mid-2014, Monsanto and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) successfully blocked GMO labeling laws in over 30 states, at a price tag of more than $100 million. 

 https://www.jeffhaysfilms.com/project/bought 

 

vaccinesgardasilgmoautismgmoshpvvaccinationvaccine injuryaluminummercuryandrew wakefielddptthimerosalpertussismoms across americaunavoidably unsafejeff haysbought moviejeff hays films
