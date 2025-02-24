BOUGHT - The Truth Behind Vaccines, Big Pharma & Your Food (2014) - Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if Andrew Wakefield Was Right?
New film being produced by Jeff Hays and directed by Bobby Sheehan “Bought” Asks & Answers this Question and Uncovers the Hidden Facts about Vaccinations
Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline plead guilty and agreed to pay a $3 billion fine for illegal marketing and withholding information about health hazards associated with several of its drugs, including Avandia and Paxil. This was the largest fine ever paid by a drug company.
Since the first National Vaccine Injury Compensation (VICP) claims were filed in 1989, 3,981 compensation awards have been made. More than $2.8 billion in compensation awards has been paid to petitioners.
Between 2012 and mid-2014, Monsanto and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) successfully blocked GMO labeling laws in over 30 states, at a price tag of more than $100 million.
https://www.jeffhaysfilms.com/project/bought
