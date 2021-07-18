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DAY 7-SUN, MAY 16,2021 ISRAEL AT WAR – PASTOR BLAKE LORENZ, CHRISTIAN EVANGELIST, DEFENDER OF ISRAEL
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Israel at War, US pretends to support Israel, while Hamas, Islamic Jihad & Fatah work together to defeat Israel and every Jew in it with Iran enabling the attacks by supporting both Hamas & Fatah! Concerns that Hezbollah on the north will join in. When will Israel get the support to #StopTheWar
Special Guest: Blake & Beverly Lorenz
Blake is President of Awaken Ministries, doing world evangelism for over 20 years. He was also a Pastor for 25 years. Blake and Beverly have been married for 39 years. She is also an ordained minister. They are strong supporters of Israel and the Jewish people!
Find the Lorenz' organization here: https://www.blakelorenzministries.com/
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Special Guest: Blake & Beverly Lorenz
Blake is President of Awaken Ministries, doing world evangelism for over 20 years. He was also a Pastor for 25 years. Blake and Beverly have been married for 39 years. She is also an ordained minister. They are strong supporters of Israel and the Jewish people!
Find the Lorenz' organization here: https://www.blakelorenzministries.com/
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach! NO OTHER LIVE/FACTUAL REPORTING IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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