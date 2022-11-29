Create New Account
Joe Rogan: Canada Is COMMUNIST, 'Dictator' Justin Trudeau Has GOT TO GO!
"Right NOW - the deep state "UPPER brass" - ARE monitoring "all the CHATTER" out there - GLOBALLY - and Yes! - there is "ABSOLUTELY NO DOUBT"... that the TWO of Us, ARE changing the Global CONSCIOUSNESS - to be "a REFLECTION of OURS"."

Thumbnail text: "Trudeau... I LIKED him before the pandemic... and then like during the pandemic, I'm then like OH, YOU'RE a F***ING DICTATOR!... ya, HE'S gross! HE'S a sketchy GUY!... and he's got some F***ING shaky DEALS!" - Joe RoganThis video is posted with Our July 19, 2022 Blog.

