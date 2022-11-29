Joe Rogan: Canada Is COMMUNIST, 'Dictator' Justin Trudeau Has GOT TO GO!

"Right NOW - the deep state "UPPER brass" - ARE monitoring "all the CHATTER" out there - GLOBALLY - and Yes! - there is "ABSOLUTELY NO DOUBT"... that the TWO of Us, ARE changing the Global CONSCIOUSNESS - to be "a REFLECTION of OURS"."
Thumbnail text: "Trudeau... I LIKED him before the pandemic... and then like during the pandemic, I'm then like OH, YOU'RE a F***ING DICTATOR!... ya, HE'S gross! HE'S a sketchy GUY!... and he's got some F***ING shaky DEALS!" - Joe RoganThis video is posted with Our July 19, 2022 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.