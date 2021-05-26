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The Audit Is The Last Nail in the Deep State Coffin
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180 views • May 26, 2021
The Audit Is The Last Nail in the Deep State Coffin
@OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/The-Audit-Is-The-Last-Nail-in-the-Deep-State-Coffin:0?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Biden's days are winding down. These audits are going to shut down the deep state in so many places. So because of that, they will fight this with every ounce of their being. We must be diligent in our insistence that this audit continue and that this audit must continue with non-establishment auditors. No one on this side of the fence will ever agree with State sponsored auditors. This is our country. And NOW is our time. Stand with me Patriots as we take back our country.
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Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
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[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
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@OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/The-Audit-Is-The-Last-Nail-in-the-Deep-State-Coffin:0?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Biden's days are winding down. These audits are going to shut down the deep state in so many places. So because of that, they will fight this with every ounce of their being. We must be diligent in our insistence that this audit continue and that this audit must continue with non-establishment auditors. No one on this side of the fence will ever agree with State sponsored auditors. This is our country. And NOW is our time. Stand with me Patriots as we take back our country.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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