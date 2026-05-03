Episode #132 - The Ancient Secret Hidden Inside Your Home | Geophilia

Most people will spend their entire lives inside buildings that are quietly working against them.





Not because of mould. Not because of chemicals. Because of geometry.





In this conversation I sit down with Dr Lydia de León and Arturo Ponce de León, founders of Geophilia, to expose the ancient science of sacred geometry and healing architecture that modern civilisation buried and replaced with boxes designed to keep you disconnected, unhealthy, and unaware.





Lydia holds a PhD in Geobiology and has spent 15 years researching why ancient temples were built where they were, and what that reveals about the invisible forces affecting your body and mind every single day.





Arturo is a qualified architect, engineer, and psychologist, the founder of the University of Sacred Geometry, author of multiple published books including Psychogeometry and Biofractal, and has been teaching and applying sacred geometry to architectural design across the world for over 20 years. Together they have completed more than 112 projects worldwide and are faculty members of the Resonance Academy.





What they reveal in this episode:





🔹 The real reason ancient temples were built and what we lost when we forgot how to construct them

🔹 How the geometry of your home is directly programming your nervous system

🔹 Why modern architecture was designed to suppress consciousness, not support it

🔹 The earth's hidden energy grid and why our ancestors built on it deliberately

🔹 How to identify whether your home is healing you or slowly draining you

🔹 The practical steps to transform any space into one that supports your health, clarity, and evolution





This knowledge was hidden in plain sight inside every ancient temple ever built. Lydia and Arturo are bringing it back.





If you've ever felt that something in your environment was off, you were right!





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Website - www.geophilia.org

Geophilia Education - https://education.geophilia.org

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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





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