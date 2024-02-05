Deep State vs Trump – Using Law-fare To Derail Trump

Trump 14th Amendment ballot eligibility challenger arrested on federal tax fraud charges





John Anthony Castro, a long-shot Republican presidential candidate vying to have former President Trump removed from the ballot over the 14th Amendment insurrection clause, was arrested on federal tax fraud charges Tuesday – a day after a federal judge in Nevada threw out one of his lawsuits aiming to bar Trump from running.





Schumer warns Trump: Intel officials ‘have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you’





The new leader of Democrats in the Senate says Donald Trump is being “really dumb” for picking a fight with intelligence officials, suggesting they have ways to strike back, after the president-elect speculated Tuesday that his “so-called” briefing about Russian cyberattacks had been delayed in order to build a case.





Donald Trump Pledges to ‘Totally Obliterate the Deep State’





The former president said that the country would no longer be ruled by “entrenched political dynasties.”





Americans would be put first “every single time, every single day,” as they were during his presidency, Trump said. He then went after the “deep state,” which he pledged to “totally obliterate.”





The Democrats Are Using Lawfare Against Trump Because They Can’t Beat Him Fairly





Less than one year away from the 2024 presidential election, poll after poll shows President Joe Biden’s chances of reelection diminishing. The panicked response of Democrats has ranged from anonymously leaking statements imploring President Biden not to run again to head-in-the-sand denials about his chances of winning. But by far the most dangerous and un-American tool in the Left’s political arsenal is their unprecedented lawfare targeting Joe Biden’s leading political opponent: President Donald J. Trump.





Will ‘Lawfare’ Take Trump Off the Ballot?





The biggest threat to the Constitution in 2024 is the “lawfare” being waged against Donald Trump — and the Supreme Court is as much its target as Trump is.





Lawfare Against Trump Running Out of Gas





Prosecutors are discovering that the more they seek to rush to judgment before the election and gag Trump from speaking publicly about these proceedings, the more he rises in the polls.





The prosecutors began accelerating their indictments only once Trump started to lead incumbent Joe Biden by sizable margins in head-to-head polls. Moreover, had Trump not run for the presidency, or had he been of the same party as most of the four prosecutors, he would have never been indicted by any of them.





