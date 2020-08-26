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Black Lives Matter was Planned by the Illuminati Long Ago!
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57 views • August 26, 2020
It had been many years since I had listen to this, but I was thinking about it and I wanted to bring this to everyone's attention! (edited) Myron Fagan's CFR & the Illuminati Plan / Black Lives Matter Movement / NAACP / Civil Right Movement / Conspiracy / Civil War / Race War / Communist / Carl Marx / Stalin / Hitler / Israel Cohen / Jacob Schiff / Rockefeller / CFR / Trilateral Commission / United Nations / Negro Rights /
By Truthiracy3
By Truthiracy3
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