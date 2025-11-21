As part of the Istanbul agreements, Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers on November 20. Russia handed over the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers and received the bodies of 30 Russian soldiers from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, fighting on the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict remained intense between 19 and 21 of November.

The battle for control of the city of Volchansk in the Kharkiv region is gradually coming to an end. Most of the city has already fallen under the control of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian command is doing everything in its power to hold its positions in the vicinity. Technical personnel from airfields, including combined air force brigades, have been transferred to the Volchansk section of the front.

Near Liman, Russian units have occupied almost the entire forest area west of Yampil. On November 20, assault groups captured the village of Maslyakovka.

South of Seversk, advanced Russian units have captured the northern part of Zvanovka. If they advance further north, Ukrainian logistics in the city will be under serious threat.

After capturing Pokrovsk, the Russian command focused its efforts on the north-western area. The dacha cooperative on the outskirts of Grishino was seized. Russian units took up positions south of Rovnoye on the eastern outskirts of the city. The encirclement of Mirnograd continues to tighten.

The battle for Novopavlovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region is drawing to a close. A few days earlier, Russian troops occupied the entire right bank of the settlement. On November 20, assault units crossed the Solenaya River, which divides the village in two. Currently, fighting is ongoing for the north-western part of the settlement.

Further south, parts of the Russian Vostok group of forces have broken through the Ukrainian army’s main line of defense near the village of Nechaevka.

The situation around Gulyaipole is gradually deteriorating for the Ukrainian command. According to objective monitoring footage, Ukrainian units are retreating hastily from Zatishye. This village was supposed to be the last line of defense before the city itself.

As of 21 of November, Russian troops have complete control of the settlement. It could be used as a springboard for an assault on Gulyaipole in the coming week.

The Ukrainian army is beginning to face an increasing number of operational crises on the front line. The defense of important cities such as Liman and Seversk may collapse in the near future. This is due to the critical depletion of reserves. On the northern front, Ukrainian commanders are already deploying battalions of airfield maintenance personnel to the front line.

