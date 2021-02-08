© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sessão 36: Verdade sobre vacina de mRNA parte 1 - COMPLETO
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • February 08, 2021
Dra. Dolores Cahill pertence a University College Dublin UCD-Instituto Conway de Pesquisa Biomolecular e Biomédica, Escola de Medicina - PhD. Prestem muita atenção ao que ela fala.
site da publicação original = https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Vídeo original de + de 5 horas postado no youtube, para quem quiser se aprofundar.
Outras partes os áudios estão em alemão e francês, não consigo traduzir, se alguém souber, nos ajude.
https://youtu.be/vca1uVerXGQ
site da publicação original = https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Vídeo original de + de 5 horas postado no youtube, para quem quiser se aprofundar.
Outras partes os áudios estão em alemão e francês, não consigo traduzir, se alguém souber, nos ajude.
https://youtu.be/vca1uVerXGQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.