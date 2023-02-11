Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nicaragua, releases Coup Attempted Political Prisoners funded by USA, CIA, NED, USAID
34 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

The Central American nation of Nicaragua releases more than 200 people who were jailed several years ago for trying to overthrow the government in an US-backed coup attempt.


recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 11,2023


2018 COUP PLOTTERS FREED IN NICARAGUA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGVoih7iWDhQ/?list=notifications&randomize=false


Ortega banishes 222 political prisoners from Nicaragua

https://qcostarica.com/ortega-banishes-222-political-prisoners-from-nicaragua/


PLN and PUSC celebrate the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua

https://qcostarica.com/pln-and-pusc-celebrate-the-release-of-political-prisoners-in-nicaragua/


Spain offers nationality to political prisoners expelled from Nicaragua

https://qcostarica.com/spain-offers-nationality-to-political-prisoners-expelled-from-nicaragua/


Keywords
coupreleasenicaraguausaidattemptorteganed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket