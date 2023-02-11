Nicaragua, releases Coup Attempted Political Prisoners funded by USA, CIA, NED, USAID

The Central American nation of Nicaragua releases more than 200 people who were jailed several years ago for trying to overthrow the government in an US-backed coup attempt.
recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 11,2023
2018 COUP PLOTTERS FREED IN NICARAGUA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGVoih7iWDhQ/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Ortega banishes 222 political prisoners from Nicaragua
https://qcostarica.com/ortega-banishes-222-political-prisoners-from-nicaragua/
PLN and PUSC celebrate the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua
https://qcostarica.com/pln-and-pusc-celebrate-the-release-of-political-prisoners-in-nicaragua/
Spain offers nationality to political prisoners expelled from Nicaragua
https://qcostarica.com/spain-offers-nationality-to-political-prisoners-expelled-from-nicaragua/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.