TWO-FRONT WAR? WASHINGTON PUSHES CHINA INTO RUSSIA'S ARMS

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
First it was a US demand that China vote to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then suspiciously-sourced accusations that China was to provide military equipment to China, to now a sudden new round of sanctions on China. Does Washington really believe China will act as the US proxy in the region? Does Washington want to take on both Russia AND China (and maybe India)? Also today, US firms not told to leave Russia, White House claims. And, Ukraine's Zelensky bans opposition parties and all non pro-Zelensky media...